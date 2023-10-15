Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after upset loss to Mizzou
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are no longer ranked in the AP top 25 poll after their week seven upset loss to the Missouri Tigers, 38-21.
The Missouri Tigers jumped into the top 25 at the number 20 spot after taking down the Cats in week seven.
Louisville dips down to the number 21 spot after Pitt handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season on the road, 38-21.
Washington jumped into the top five after an impressive win over the Oregon Ducks, 36-33.
Here is the post-week seven AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. North Carolina
11. Alabama
12. Oregon State
13. Ole Miss
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Duke
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. LSU
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Air Force
23. Tulane
24. Iowa
25. UCLA
