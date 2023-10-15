Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after upset loss to Mizzou

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are no longer ranked in the AP top 25 poll after their week seven upset loss to the Missouri Tigers, 38-21.

The Missouri Tigers jumped into the top 25 at the number 20 spot after taking down the Cats in week seven.

Louisville dips down to the number 21 spot after Pitt handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season on the road, 38-21.

Washington jumped into the top five after an impressive win over the Oregon Ducks, 36-33.

Here is the post-week seven AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Oregon State

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Duke

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Tulane

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

