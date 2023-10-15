‘Handle with Care’ program helps Ky. schools and law enforcement keep kids safe

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The School Safety and Resiliency Act, passed in 2019, made many changes to school safety in Kentucky.

One of the programs mandated by it was a collaboration between law enforcement and schools on prior notification of traumatic events involving students.

“If a police officer shows up at a house, say on a Tuesday night, and there’s been some type of trauma that a student has been involved in either death of a grandparent or domestic or been in a car wreck or something of that nature. We in the state of Kentucky have the ability to notify our schools that that child has had some type of trauma the night before,” said State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox.

It’s called the ‘Handle with Care’ program. State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox says every school is required to have a notification system, and any law enforcement agency can use it to notify the child’s school.

“All it does is saying something’s happened last night. So the next day, when this child walks in, and they’re wearing the same clothes, they work the day before or if they’re agitated, or we know something else has happened. It’s not a disciplinary issue. It’s a trauma issue,” said Wilcox.

Having this prior notice is a big help for teachers and school officials. “You can ask any counselor or principal teacher if you’ve got a heads up, notice that something’s coming in your doors, and you need help for kids, then it’s a great situation to be in to have that,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox says the program is run by Kentucky State police, comes at no cost, and is the only statewide program of its kind.

“We’re the only state that has it all over the state. And it works. And you know, we have other states chasing this going, how did you make this happen,” said Wilcox.

For more information on ‘Handle with Care,’ click here.

