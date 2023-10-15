EKY native gets key to the city of Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenny Wiley Festival wrapped up on Saturday, but not before an Eastern Kentucky native was given some special recognition.

Actor Boyd Holbrook was the grand marshal of the parade.

You may recognize Holbrook from his role in “Indiana Jones” or his leading role in the Netflix show “Narcos”.

Holbrook also received a key to the city of Prestonsburg.

