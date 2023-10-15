Cumberland Run kicks off live horse racing

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered rain did not deter hundreds of folks from coming to celebrate the opening day at Cumberland Run.

Vice President and General Manager Henry Graffeo said it’s been a long time coming.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

“Both the locals and everybody around has been waiting for a new track to open and it was so exciting to be part of it. The last two, three weeks of getting it ready, actually seeing it come to fruition and today seeing the first race and seeing number three win, it was great,” he said.

He said there’s nothing like horse racing.

“Whether it’s standardbred or thoroughbred, it doesn’t matter. Seeing that, being with a family and everything, seeing, watching horses come in, it’s just exciting,” he explained.

Gov. Andy Beshear made an appearance and said he is thankful for legislators passing bills and laws to make this happen.

“From HHR to banning gray games that are having our horse industry at a level that we have never seen before with bigger purses and more investments than we have ever seen. It is a truly exciting time for the region, I’m really excited to be here on day one, congratulations,” he said.

Graffeo said it’s all about having fun with friends and family.

“It’s more about the excitement that you bring to people. Whether it’s just watching the horses, or watching the guys drive the horses, it’s actually just exciting to see it happen,” he explained. “And here today, we created a little carnival event so we can have large families come out with little kids and of course, have people watching the horses.”

Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director of Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency, said he is excited to see the impact this has on the economy.

“We’re gonna see a growth in economic development and the impact it’s gonna have in the tourism aspect of it especially. I think once you take all of the assets that we have in our whole surrounding region, this becomes a destination place for folks,” he said.

Fall racing dates include:

October 15-17, 22-24, 29-31

November 5-7

Racing starts at 1 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.