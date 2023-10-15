Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The McCreary County Coroner’s Office confirmed skeletal remains were found Saturday.
Around 5:20 p.m., officials with the coroner’s office said they received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office
The remains were reportedly found in the Revelo/Stearns area.
Officials said the remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for further identification.
