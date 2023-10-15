Community members release balloons for pregnancy and infant loss

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - October 15th is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and members of the Calvary Temple Church of God Mountain Assembly in Whitesburg released balloons in honor of the babies and infants they lost.

Patty Profitt organized the balloon release in honor of a baby she lost before to miscarriage back in 2000.

Profitt first remembered her lost baby -- who would have turned 23 in October -- by releasing a candle back in 2020.

That remembrance gained interest from the church community.

“Each year we try to do something to remember it,” Proffitt said. “The last couple years we’ve had a lot of people in our church that lost babies. A lot of miscarriages, some stillbirths. So we wanted to do something today to remember them.”

21 balloons were released with the names of the parents and babies and a message sharing the love for those they lost.

“When you lose a child, you sometimes just feel like that’s a hurt nobody knows, but there’s a lot of people that has the hurt,” Profitt said. “So when you see people come out, and today, when they got done people, were hugging each other, and you can feel the love and you know that in this loss someone else cares that you had a loss and they care and they feel for you.”

Profitt said in moments of grief, community support is essential for the healing.

“It meant a lot, it did, to know that when one person is hurting other people can feel their pain by seeing others here today to support that,” she said.

Profitt said the balloon release was well received by the community and hopes to host annual remembrance events.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.