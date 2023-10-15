Cato hosts breast cancer awareness event, honoring nine survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Breast Cancer Awareness Month underway, dozens of folks made their way to Cato in Hazard to honor those fighting breast cancer.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Store Manager Melanie Taylor said it’s important to help spread awareness.

“Breast cancer does not discriminate age or anything so, just knowing that there are places you can go and they can teach you how to check for that and help you along the way,” she said.

She added that they wanted to expand the event this year, providing education from organizations such as ARH and Mary Kay.

”So, we asked Mary Kay to come and join with us and do a little table and set up. They have an amazing foundation that they also have that deals with the breast cancer as well. Then ARH, I knew that they would have a lot of information to help with our local Hazard people that may not understand the importance of having breast exams done and stuff,” she explained.

ARH Women’s Health Nurse Navigator Kristen Hurt said it’s important to provide such resources.

“Early detection is key, so it’s very important to make sure that you’re doing your monthly breast exams, getting your yearly screenings,” she said. “So, today we are here to honor the breast cancer survivors and raise awareness for breast cancer. We all know somebody that has suffered through breast cancer so, it’s very important that we are here to show support to these women.”

Nine women were given gift bags and tiaras for their battle with breast cancer.

“It’s our way to let them know that we’re with them and that we know that they’re fighting and that you know, we’re here for them and that we’re praying for them and if they need anything, that the Hazard Cato is present and we can help them any way we can,” said Taylor.

Aileens Flowers and Gifts, ARH Breast Center, Mary Kay, O’Rileys and Walmart were among the organizations that donated to the event.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.