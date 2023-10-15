23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
One person is dead following crash in Whitley County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
A Knox County man is behind bars after he led police on a chase.
Knox County man facing charges following chase
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Missouri Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
Boyd Holbrook
EKY native gets key to the city of Prestonsburg
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
Cumberland Run
Cumberland Run kicks off live horse racing
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found