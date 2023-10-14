Warriors dominate over Cardinals

By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel (4-5) entered week nine looking to end a three game losing streak against Southwestern (5-3).

The Warriors hot start on both sides of the ball lead to a 63-14 victory.

Southwestern opened the game with touchdowns on their first two drives, both Owen Campbell rushing touchdowns.

The Warriors started hot defensively too.

After jumping out to an early 14-0 lead, Jonas Gallagher read the eyes of Jimmy Mitchell, secured the interception and took it to the house to extend the lead.

Facing another fourth down, the Jaguars set up in punt formation, but a fake punt gave them a first down and helped lead to a Mitchell to Gage Larkey touchdown to get on the board.

The Warriors controlled the rest of the game and give the Jaguars their fourth consecutive loss.

