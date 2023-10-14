UK Wildcats play host to Missouri for Homecoming game

The UK band plays in front of a large Homecoming crowd ahead of Missouri and Kentucky's kick.
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 24/23 Kentucky Wildcats host the RV/No. 25 Missouri Tigers for the annual homecoming game Saturday night. Both programs are coming off a loss and sit at 5-1 on the season.

“Really looking forward to getting back home [for a] night game here in Kroger [Field] with a packed house,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “We need that, certainly. We went on the road this past week, it affected us. We did not play very good.”

Both programs are coming off losses and sit at 5-1 on the season. Tonight’s meeting with Missouri is expected to be highly competitive.

“We have great respect for Missouri, Stoops said during his Monday news conference. “I have already said how much respect I have for Missouri and how close our games always are. I know I show our team a couple—just about every year, especially when we go up there—how they were ready to prepare and whipped our butt one week and were very motivated. Again, I just said it in my last comments, the respect that I have for Eli [Drinkwitz]. I know his teams. They play with an edge and an attitude. They are going to come in here physical and coached up and ready to play. We need to match that.”

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Watch ARH Sports Overtime for highlights and follow along on the Sports OT Twitter account for in-game updates.

