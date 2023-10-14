Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trees Lexington, a non profit founded by the late Lexington City Council member Jake Gibbs, hosted an tree adoption event at Greyline station this weekend, in hopes of spreading their mission with fellow Lexingtonians.

Anita Courtney said, “My late husband, Jake Gibbs founded trees Lexington, and very unfortunately, he passed away three years ago – and when I woke up this morning I just thought about how much Jake would love that his vision, is happening.”

Visitors could pick from 40 different species and 300 hundred total trees to take home – with the intent of planting them on their property. Volunteers are hopeful that events like this will encourage folks to assist in the expansion of Lexington’s urban forest. Their current goal is to increase the tree canopy in the city from 23% coverage to 30% coverage, focusing primarily on private property, which makes up 73% of plantable space in Lexington.

“Trees Lexington Mission is to grow a flourishing tree canopy for all of Lexington,” according to Board member Nancy Barnett, “Everyone should see 3 trees out of their window, the canopy desirable would be 30%, and you should be 300m or we say 300yds from a greenspace.”

Folks of all ages attended the Tree adoption event, which came at the end of the City’s tree week – encouraging people to be more conscious about the importance of trees in our communities.

But for Anita, seeing the people gathered today with the promise of planting a tree – gave her a sense of pride for her late husband’s mission. “His vision has carried on, and that Lexington is going to be a healthier more beautiful place.”

Barnett stated that, “We have to do something. And the benefits are so profound I think everyone realizes not just the health benefits they add, but the community, and the love of trees and the aesthetics. "

