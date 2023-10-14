Some EKY cities getting freshly paved roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road work has been ongoing across Eastern Kentucky for months, and communities are starting to see the benefit.

Streets across the town in Hazard have been repaved.

“You know, going up over Town Mountain, and the intersection down here at the bottom, and then up at the high school, all the way down past Long John Silver’s,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

Mobelini also said they have more paving coming in the next few weeks.

In Jackson, Mayor Laura Thomas said they have finished with their most recent round of paving, which took a while because of many outside factors.

“This was paving that was contracted last year. A lot of things happened. The contractors got behind. Of course, we had the devastating flood, but many of our downtown streets that were set to be paved last year have finally gotten paved,” said Laura Thomas.

Thomas also said they are asking the public to help keep the roads clean. She added litter has become easier to notice with the freshly paved roads.

