Scores from across the mountains for week nine of high school football

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week nine of high school football.

FRIDAY (10/13):

Jenkins 8, Bland-Rocky Gap (Va.) 27

Leslie County 14, Breathitt County 48

Knox Central 22, Clay County 12

Whitley County 0, Corbin 49

Belfry 49, Estill County 7

Phelps 27, Fairview 56

Prestonsburg 28, Floyd Central 43

Johnson Central 33, Greenup County 13

Pulaski County 53, Harlan County 8

Martin County 42, Knott Central 6

Perry Central 20, Letcher Central 6

Harlan 32, Lynn Camp 25

Williamsburg 8, Middlesboro 37

East Ridge 22, Pike Central 21

Paintsville 7, Pikeville 46

Lawrence County 36, Powell County 0

McCreary Central 12, Rockcastle County 42

Boyd County 44, Rowan County 18

Betsy Layne 25, Shelby Valley 60

Danville 7, Somerset 50

Southwestern 63, South Laurel 14

North Laurel 10, Taylor County 21

Russell County 23, Wayne County 44

