Scores from across the mountains for week nine of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week nine of high school football.
FRIDAY (10/13):
Jenkins 8, Bland-Rocky Gap (Va.) 27
Leslie County 14, Breathitt County 48
Knox Central 22, Clay County 12
Belfry 49, Estill County 7
Phelps 27, Fairview 56
Prestonsburg 28, Floyd Central 43
Johnson Central 33, Greenup County 13
Pulaski County 53, Harlan County 8
Martin County 42, Knott Central 6
Perry Central 20, Letcher Central 6
Harlan 32, Lynn Camp 25
Williamsburg 8, Middlesboro 37
East Ridge 22, Pike Central 21
Lawrence County 36, Powell County 0
McCreary Central 12, Rockcastle County 42
Boyd County 44, Rowan County 18
Betsy Layne 25, Shelby Valley 60
Danville 7, Somerset 50
Southwestern 63, South Laurel 14
North Laurel 10, Taylor County 21
Russell County 23, Wayne County 44
