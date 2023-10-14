Reeves, Scherr shine at Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As much fun as Big Blue Madness always is, you can’t learn a ton about the teams, but three things were evident Friday night:

1. Both the men’s and women’s teams have shooters.

2. The teams are having a lot of fun.

3. Fans are excited for basketball season.

As always, there was dancing, props, and all of the production. To celebrate 50 years of women’s basketball at UK, the former coaches literally passed the torch to current head coach Kyra Elzy.

They laid the foundation for 50 years of lasting memories, big smiles and crowning moments.



Sue Feamster (1971-76)

Debbie Yow (1976-80)

Terry Hall (1980-87)

Sharon Fanning (1987-95)

Bernadette Mattox (1995-03)

Mickie DeMoss (2003-07)

Matthew Mitchell (2007-20)



THANK YOU.🫡🤍 pic.twitter.com/Z8cMc2e5pD — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) October 14, 2023

Elzy told the SEC Network she’s excited about this group, “They’re undersized but extremely versatile, so this is going to be a fun team. They’ve been a lot of fun to coach and I like that they’ve embraced the grind.”

Senior guard Maddie Scherr won both the three-point shooting contest, and Big Blue Madness Women’s Most Valuable Player.

UK cheer and dance each performed at the half.

Fan favorite, former UK men’s basketball star Demarcus Cousins introduced Head Coach John Calipari.

“Hall of fame coach, the GOAT, y’all better put some respect on his name, Coach Calipari,” Cousins said.

Senior Antonio Reeves edged out freshman Reed Sheppard in the three-point contest to go back-to-back. In an unexpected twist, freshman Joey Hart won the dunk contest. Reeves was also the men’s MVP, but of course people were excited to see the number one freshman class.

“You bet on yourself and you come here and that’s what’s happened and we’ve got a good crew of kids,” Calipari told SEC Network during the scrimmage.

UK was without any true big men, sophomore Ugonna Onyenso and freshman Aaron Bradshaw were both sidelined with injury.

Calipari said we will see 7-foot-2 freshman Zvonimir Ivisic in the Blue-White scrimmage Saturday, October 21 in Northern Kentucky. The women’s team plays their first scrimmage on November 1 against Kentucky State.

