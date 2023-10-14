Redhounds shut out Colonels in Grace Health Bowl

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin (9-0) hosted Whitley County (5-3) looking to stay undefeated.

After a dominant first half sent the Redhounds into the locker up 42-0, Corbin added another touchdown to solidify a 49-0 win.

“We felt like we had to get out the gates early on them,” head coach Tom Greer said. “Had to have some big plays early and make sure that we kept their players offensively in check and we did a good job with that.”

Corbin was able to add a second half score courtesy of Kade Elam connecting with Carter Stewart who took it over 40 yards to the endzone.

“It’s more than the football field,” Stewart said. “Off the field we are best buds. We hang out all the time. We just have a really good connection, we’re always around each other. I told him I was gonna be there and he trusted me.”

The Corbin defense kept the Colonels on their own half of the field for much of the second half.

The Redhounds conclude the 2023 regular season against Perry County.

Whitley County heads back home to take on Letcher County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following crash in Whitley County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Crash
Crash reported in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73
Rockcastle Co. Crash
Portion of I-75 reopened following crash

Latest News

Paintsville vs. Pikeville
Pikeville downs Paintsville in first game back in 28 days
The Warriors hot start on both sides of the ball lead to a 63-14 victory.
Warriors dominate over Cardinals
Letcher Central hosts Perry Central in a Class 4A, District 8 game
Perry Central pulls off comeback road win over district foe Letcher Central for first time since 2017
East Ridge and Pike Central line up at the line of scrimmage.
Pike Central drops meeting with East Ridge by one point