Redhounds shut out Colonels in Grace Health Bowl

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin (9-0) hosted Whitley County (5-3) looking to stay undefeated.

After a dominant first half sent the Redhounds into the locker up 42-0, Corbin added another touchdown to solidify a 49-0 win.

“We felt like we had to get out the gates early on them,” head coach Tom Greer said. “Had to have some big plays early and make sure that we kept their players offensively in check and we did a good job with that.”

Corbin was able to add a second half score courtesy of Kade Elam connecting with Carter Stewart who took it over 40 yards to the endzone.

“It’s more than the football field,” Stewart said. “Off the field we are best buds. We hang out all the time. We just have a really good connection, we’re always around each other. I told him I was gonna be there and he trusted me.”

The Corbin defense kept the Colonels on their own half of the field for much of the second half.

The Redhounds conclude the 2023 regular season against Perry County.

Whitley County heads back home to take on Letcher County.

