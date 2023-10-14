Pikeville downs Paintsville in first game back in 28 days

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville had not played in a Friday night football game since Sept. 15 before their week nine matchup with Painstville on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Panther’s week eight game against Dohn Community (OH) was forfeited, making Friday night’s game with the Tigers the Panther’s first game in 28 days. However, the Panthers were not rusty, leading 39-0 at halftime.

The Tigers were scoreless until freshman running back Crayson Lafferty found the end zone in the fourth quarter. Paintsville’s extra point was good, putting them on the board 46-7, which is the final score.

Pikeville moves to 5-2 on the season with Paintsville sitting at 3-5.

