Pike Central drops meeting with East Ridge by one point

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In week nine of high school football, the Pike Central Hawks fell to the East Ridge Warriors by one point.

The Warriors scored on their first possession when junior running back Hayden Perkins found a seam up the middle into the end zone. East Ridge’s 2-point attempt was completed, giving the Warriors an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Pike Central would tie things up at the end of the quarter after sophomore wide receiver Lane Adams went on a run to pick up the first down, setting up freshman QB Jamere Knuckles to call his own number for the touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

East Ridge would score once more in the second quarter, but so would Pike Central when Knuckles threw a wide-open pass to Adams who hit paydirt untouched. Kicker Steven Gonzales-Santes’ extra point was good, giving the Hawks a one-point lead heading into halftime 15-14.

The second half would continue to a back-and-forth battle, but it was the Warriors that escaped with a 22-21 win.

