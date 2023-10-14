Pesky showers around as fall falls yet again

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a nice stretch to end the work week through the mountains, but here we are again. We’re staring down some pesky showers that don’t quite want to go away as we usher in November temperatures a few weeks early.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It doesn’t look to rain all night, but our pesky scattered showers will continue to be with us as we drop temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s overnight tonight.

Our low pressure may be to the east, however the flow behind it should continue to pull moisture off the Great Lakes, keeping that pesky nuisance mist and rain in the region as we finish off the weekend tomorrow. Not only that, but we’ll also see temperatures holding almost steady from overnight tonight with the clouds and showers in place. Highs only make it into the middle 50s at best, with lows overnight back into the lower to middle 40s thanks to the clouds.

Through the Work Week

Yet more of the same expected as we head into the day on Monday, with clouds and pesky showers around the region. Highs again look to stay rather steady in the middle 50s as this low pressure oh-so-slowly scoots eastward. More of the same overnight with lows back into the lower 40s.

Clouds may stick around into early Tuesday, but conditions should improve by then with only a bit of drizzle hanging around. Even so, we’re still going to stay cool, with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s. The good news is that if we don’t see some peeks of sunshine by the end of the day on Tuesday, we should see plenty as we head into the day on Wednesday. That should not only boost morale around here, but also temperatures! We’ll be back up into the lower 60s, with middle 60s as we head toward the end of next week! However, we’ll be keeping an eye on yet another potential system that could bring us showers as we head toward next week.

