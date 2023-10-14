Perry Central pulls off comeback road win over district foe Letcher Central for first time since 2017

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores knocked the Letcher Central Cougars off on the road, 20-6.

Both teams fumbled the ball and had it recovered by the opposing team on their first snaps of the game.

Letcher hit the board first in the middle of the first quarter.

Garrett Howard battled through multiple tacklers until he found open grass and cruised into the endzone. The Cougars would miss the PAT, 6-0.

Later in the second quarter, the Commodores would pin the Cougars in their own endzone and score two points from Phoenix Eddington’s sack, cutting the lead, 6-2.

With seconds left in the first half, Perry Central quarterback Kizer Slone tried to make a deep pass downfield, but it was intercepted by Letcher Central’s Gavin Brown.

Early in the third quarter, Slone handed the ball off to Seth Jackson who found enough running room to put the ‘Dores in field goal range.

Perry Central would take advantage and nail the field goal, cutting the lead down to one point, 6-5.

It would not be until after the halfway point of the third quarter when Perry Central took over and left Letcher County with their first win over the Cougars since 2017, 20-6.

Perry Central’s next stop in their road trip takes them to Corbin next Friday, Oct. 20. The Commodores will kick off against the Redhounds at 8:00 p.m.

Letcher will hit the road to take on the Colonels in Whitley County on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

