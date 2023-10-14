Martin County Cardinals take flight on the road

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals handed the Knott Central Patriots its sixth loss of the season Friday night.

The Patriots picked up its only touchdown in the first quarter, and Martin County would dominate the rest of the game.

The Cardinals secured the 42-6 win on the road.

Martin County improved to 4-4 with the win.

With the loss, Knott Central falls to 2-6.

