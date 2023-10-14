Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 9

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans gathered in Breathitt County Friday night for a big week nine game between the Breathitt County Bobcats and the Leslie County Eagles.

The rowdy crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

The Bobcats earned the 48-14 win over the Eagles.

With the win, Breathitt County improved to 3-5.

Leslie County falls to 5-3.

