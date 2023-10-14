Floyd Central earns big win against county rival

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats traveled to play the Floyd Central Jaguars in week nine.

Prestonsburg was riding a two-game winning streak against the Jaguars.

However, at halftime, the Jaguars were up 23-14 against Prestonsburg.

Floyd Central would not look back and secured the 43-28 win.

With the Jaguars win, they move to 5-3, while the Blackcats drop to 4-4.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following crash in Whitley County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Crash
Crash reported in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73
Rockcastle Co. Crash
Portion of I-75 reopened following crash

Latest News

Paintsville vs. Pikeville
Pikeville downs Paintsville in first game back in 28 days
Week 9 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week nine of high school football
The Warriors hot start on both sides of the ball lead to a 63-14 victory.
Warriors dominate over Cardinals
week 9
Martin County Cardinals take flight on the road
After a dominant first half sent the Redhounds into the locker up 42-0, Corbin added another...
Redhounds shut out Colonels in Grace Health Bowl