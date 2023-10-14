Floyd Central earns big win against county rival

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats traveled to play the Floyd Central Jaguars in week nine.

Prestonsburg was riding a two-game winning streak against the Jaguars.

However, at halftime, the Jaguars were up 23-14 against Prestonsburg.

Floyd Central would not look back and secured the 43-28 win.

With the Jaguars win, they move to 5-3, while the Blackcats drop to 4-4.

