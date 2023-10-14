Floyd Central earns big win against county rival
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats traveled to play the Floyd Central Jaguars in week nine.
Prestonsburg was riding a two-game winning streak against the Jaguars.
However, at halftime, the Jaguars were up 23-14 against Prestonsburg.
Floyd Central would not look back and secured the 43-28 win.
With the Jaguars win, they move to 5-3, while the Blackcats drop to 4-4.
