Clay County drops second game of the season to Knox Central
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers hit the road in week nine for a 3A battle against the Knox Central Panthers.
In the second quarter, the Tigers were up 6-0 over the Panthers.
However, Knox Central would claw back and secure the 22-12 win over the Tigers.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 5-3.
Clay County has now lost two out of the last three games. The Tigers fall to 6-2.
