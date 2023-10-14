Clay County drops second game of the season to Knox Central

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers hit the road in week nine for a 3A battle against the Knox Central Panthers.

In the second quarter, the Tigers were up 6-0 over the Panthers.

However, Knox Central would claw back and secure the 22-12 win over the Tigers.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 5-3.

Clay County has now lost two out of the last three games. The Tigers fall to 6-2.

