Breathitt County grounds Leslie County on the Riverbank
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County beat Leslie County 48-14 Friday night.
The Bobcats came out swinging going up 28-0 at the half, never looking back.
John Hollon got Breathitt on the board first with a short rushing touchdown.
Dylan Stacy tossed a near 50-yard touchdown pass to Issac Turner to put the Bobcats up 20-0.
The play of the night though goes to Braxton Terry for his pick-six, putting Breathitt County up 28-0 and sending the Riverbank into a frenzy.
With the win, Breathitt County moves to 3-5.
They hit the road next week against Danville.
Leslie County falls to 5-3.
The Eagles will return next week to host Somerset.
