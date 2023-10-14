Breathitt County grounds Leslie County on the Riverbank

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County beat Leslie County 48-14 Friday night.

The Bobcats came out swinging going up 28-0 at the half, never looking back.

John Hollon got Breathitt on the board first with a short rushing touchdown.

Dylan Stacy tossed a near 50-yard touchdown pass to Issac Turner to put the Bobcats up 20-0.

The play of the night though goes to Braxton Terry for his pick-six, putting Breathitt County up 28-0 and sending the Riverbank into a frenzy.

With the win, Breathitt County moves to 3-5.

They hit the road next week against Danville.

Leslie County falls to 5-3.

The Eagles will return next week to host Somerset.

