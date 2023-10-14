Betsy Layne, Shelby Valley receive checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Betsy Layne Bobcats traveled to face the Shelby Valley Wildcats.

During the game, Jon North, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $1,000 check to Shelby Valley Principal Greg Napier.

North also presented a $1,000 check to Betsy Layne Principal Jody Roberts.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

