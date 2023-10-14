Betsy Layne drops first game of the season in ARH Game of the Week

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a 2A clash between the Betsy Layne Bobcats and the Shelby Valley Wildcats.

The Bobcats have not beaten Shelby Valley since 2013, and the losing streak will continue.

The Wildcats picked up the 60-25 win Friday night.

With the win, Shelby Valley improves to 5-3.

Betsy Layne drops their first game of the season and will fall to 7-1.

