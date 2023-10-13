Wayne County man arrested following police chase

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man is facing charges after police brought him into custody following a police chase.

Officials with the Monticello Police Department said they noticed a dark gray Chevy Camaro reportedly traveling at excessive speeds on North Main Street at approximately 12:02 a.m. Deputies performed a traffic stop in the Tradeway Shopping Center.

After an officer got out of his patrol vehicle, the driver of the car took off in a reckless manner. This led to a pursuit which crossed North Main Street onto Burton Drive and continuing onto Lockett Street. The chase continued back onto North Main Street to Fairview Avenue, Ridgewood Avenue, and Fair Street.

The vehicle stopped temporarily on Fair Street before it took off again. After the suspect began getting away once more on Fair Street, the pursuit was canceled. After an officer had turned his emergency blue lights and siren off, the vehicle the suspect was driving then stopped in the middle of Elm Street.

Officers confronted Justin Brake, 43, who was still sitting in the car.

Brake was charged with several offenses including wanton endangerment, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign four times, disregarding traffic control device, improper passing, speeding 26 or more mph over the limit, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Brake was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.