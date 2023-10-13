WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Betsy Layne vs. Shelby Valley

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a 2A clash between the unbeaten Betsy Layne Bobcats and the Shelby Valley Wildcats.

These two teams have not met since 2018, with Shelby Valley earning the 50-0 win.

The Bobcats (7-0) have not beaten Shelby Valley since 2013.

Last week, Betsy Layne hit the road and secured a 60-38 win at East Ridge.

Shelby Valley got a big win at home in week eight. The Wildcats (4-3) beat Pike Central 47-0.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

