WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Betsy Layne vs. Shelby Valley

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a 2A clash between the unbeaten Betsy Layne Bobcats and the Shelby Valley Wildcats.

These two teams have not met since 2018, with Shelby Valley earning the 50-0 win.

The Bobcats (7-0) have not beaten Shelby Valley since 2013.

Last week, Betsy Layne hit the road and secured a 60-38 win at East Ridge.

Shelby Valley got a big win at home in week eight. The Wildcats (4-3) beat Pike Central 47-0.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Crash reported in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
One person is dead following crash in Whitley County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73

Latest News

Perry Central wins 14th Region title
WYMT Week 8 Team of the Week: Perry Central Boys Soccer
Russ Osborne throwing a touchdown pass
WYMT Week 8 Player of the Week: Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne
wymt
Top 5 plays from week 8 of high school football
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Oct. 7