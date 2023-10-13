Tracking weekend shower chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The system we’ve been talking about all week is finally on our doorstep as we head through tonight and into tomorrow. However, before it arrives, we’ve got some excellent weather on the way for this afternoon!

Friday through Saturday

Looks like we’re in for a repeat performance when it comes to our wonderful weather as we head into this afternoon. Southerly winds will help temperatures get up into the upper 70s to near 80º along with plenty of sunshine out there. However, you’re going to notice clouds increasing from west to east as we head closer and closer to sunset.

Latest thinking is that high school football should be just fine as we head into the evening hours, but clouds will be on the increase. Gametime temperatures will be mild as well, only falling through the 60s during the game before settling into the lower 60s as showers arrive overnight.

Showers will be with us throughout the day on Saturday as our front begins to bear down on the region. I don’t think it will rain all day, but the potential will be there at any point during the day to see some showers developing and moving through. Highs will make it into the upper 60s to near 70º before we start to usher in cooler air on the back side of the front. Shower chances continue into our Saturday night, as cooler air filtering in knocks lows back into the lower 50s.

Sunday and into next week

Our low pressure is not exactly moving at would I would call a “brisk pace.” It’s looking like it’s going to linger in the area as we head through Sunday and even into the early parts of next week. Thanks to northwesterly flow, we’ll keep clouds and showers around even after the front’s moved through the area. Highs on Sunday barely budge above the middle 50s thanks to the clouds in place. It’s also the clouds we have to thank for not dropping the temperature much more overnight, with lows still in the middle 40s.

The northwesterly flow behind the front continues to drag moisture in off the Great Lakes, contributing to nuisance showers to start the week on Monday and Tuesday. Again, not all day rain, but those pesky misty showers look to be the best bet through the day as highs again fail to top the middle 50s throughout the region. That’s some 15 degrees below normal for mid-October! We’ll try to dry out as we head into the middle part of next week with temperatures rebounding to near 60º or so. However, models continue to indicate the potential for another system to bring showers to the region.

