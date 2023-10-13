Scattered showers, cooler air filter in for the weekend

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our temperature rollercoaster ride will continue into the weekend. We are tracking below-average air by Sunday and early next week.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

As we close out the work week, we are tracking our next weather system. Scattered showers look to increase across the region, especially late tonight. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, so we are tracking spotty rain chances and cooler temperatures. It will not rain all day, but showers will be possible at times. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A partial solar eclipse will also take place on Saturday. In our region, it will peak at 1:09 p.m., and 54% of the Sun will be covered. However, we are tracking plenty of clouds, so viewing is not looking great. If we see some breaks in the clouds, you may be able to spot it. Remember, do not look directly at the Sun. You will need special solar eclipse glasses.

Into Saturday night, scattered rain chances linger. Lows dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tracking Below-Average Temperatures

After mild weather on Thursday and Friday, we are monitoring some chilly air for Sunday and early next week.

Isolated showers look to linger on Sunday. Again, it will not rain all day, but you may need the umbrella at times. We stay gloomy, breezy and chilly. Highs only reach the mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. We could also see winds gust up to 15-20 mph at times. Lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Monday. We are tracking soggy, gloomy, chilly and breezy conditions. Highs top out in the lower-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Spotty showers will be possible. Lows dip into the mid-40s.

Temperatures remain below average on Tuesday. Highs remain in the mid-and-upper-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are also keeping an eye out for isolated showers. Lows fall into the low-40s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking some improving weather by Wednesday and Thursday.

We look to stay dry on both days, and temperatures look to rebound.

Highs on Wednesday reach the mid-and-upper-60s under a mostly sunny sky, while lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

On Thursday, temperatures could rebound into the lower-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

