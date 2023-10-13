Portion of I-75 reopened following crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A portion of I-75 was reopened Thursday evening following a crash in Rockcastle County.
Rockcastle County Sheriff Shannon Franklin confirmed to our sister station, WKYT, the crash happened around the 54.8 mile marker.
The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck towing a camper trailer.
Officials said the passenger was flown to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.
The driver reportedly had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
