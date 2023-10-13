Portion of I-75 reopened following crash

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A portion of I-75 was reopened Thursday evening following a crash in Rockcastle County.

Rockcastle County Sheriff Shannon Franklin confirmed to our sister station, WKYT, the crash happened around the 54.8 mile marker.

The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck towing a camper trailer.

Officials said the passenger was flown to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The driver reportedly had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

