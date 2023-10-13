Pikeville Medical Center CEO named 2023 Healthy Kentucky Champion

Two EKY leaders named 2023 Healthy Kentucky Champions
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky awarded two Kentucky health leaders for their contributions to their communities.

The award is named after Dr. Gil Friedell, the co-founder of the Kentucky Cancer Registry and the first director of the Markey Cancer Center at the University of Kentucky.

The winners are selected by the Foundation’s Community Advisory Council members.

In Eastern Kentucky, Donovan Blackburn, CEO of the Pikeville Medical Center (PMC), was awarded the Gil Friedell Memorial Health Policy Award.

“Donovan Blackburn has been a visionary for eastern Kentucky and has helped bring the type of high-quality care to the region that its residents have long deserved,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “A chance for a healthy life shouldn’t be determined by the area of Kentucky in which you live, and Donovan’s work is making the commonwealth a more equitable place to access healthcare.”

Officials said Blackburn has spearheaded the expansion of the PMC during his time as the CEO.

As the winner of the Gil Friedell Memorial Health Policy Award, Blackburn was able to select a non-profit to receive $5,000, the highest honor. He chose the Appalachian Valley Autism Center.

The center provides applied behavioral analysis to children between two years old and 12 years old who are on the Autism spectrum. The center currently serves 90 children and is expected to double in 2024.

Jerome “Jerry” Ugrin, CEO of the Lewis County Primary Care Center, was the other Kentucky recipient of the Gil Friedell Memorial Health Policy Award.

Through his leadership, the center has become the second largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Kentucky. With 12 locations, the clinics serve approximately 70,000 patients per year.

