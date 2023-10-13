Pike County partnership creates pop-up pet fair

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Animal Shelter is partnering with Petco to find forever homes for their furry friends.

The shelter, which houses between 50 to 120 animals on average, is trying to increase visibility and share information with the community.

“People don’t even realize how many homeless stray animals we have in Pike County,” said Animal Control Officer Margaret Melise. “We have a very high ratio of strays.”

A pet fair was hosted outside of Petco Friday, bringing the pets to the people. Those involved say it always provides better access and more awareness, with an overwhelming number of stray animals reported daily throughout the county.

“We get a lot of educational opportunities here to teach- not only that we have the shelter here, but that we have animal control officers,” siad Melise.

The event saw some success, with some of the shelters’ more senior lodgers getting a new leash on life.

”Jake! He’s just an older dog and, well, he’s gonna live his best life and that’s what I’m gonna do,” said adopter Kristen Lust.

Lust said she wanted to provide Jake, who has been at the shelter for some time and has mobility issues, with a place to call home because he reminded her of a dog she had before. Now, she is ready to make new memories with her magnetic mutt.

“Everybody wants puppies until they can’t potty train them or whatever, and then they give them back,” she said. “And the older dogs are always the last to go because well they’re not ‘new and fun.’”

The fair was one of many the shelter hopes to host in partnership with Petco- with cats already lined up for the store’s cat sanctuary, which works to get them into customer homes.

“We are getting called all the time. We actually have waiting lists for people to bring them in and it’s just a sad situation to have so many living and just running out on the roads,” said Melise.

Melise said the store has been great to work with, adding that General Manager Brian Bowens always helps the shelter when possible.

“They offer grants and funding for some of the shelters; we’re trying to start to work with that. They also send us donations constantly,” said Melise. “Brian calls and tells me he has boxes ready sometimes; it’s canned food sometimes, it’s collars, treats, and even toys.”

The pet fair resulted in several adoptions, but if you missed it you can drop by the shelter any weekday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Organizers also hope to make the pet fair a monthly event. You can follow the shelter’s Facebook page here.

