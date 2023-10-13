M&M’s will deliver free candy for those running low on Halloween

M&M's Oct. 31 promotion promises to refill your candy supply if you run out on Halloween.
M&M's Oct. 31 promotion promises to refill your candy supply if you run out on Halloween.(Source: mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you run out of candy for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, M&M’s has you covered with a new promotion.

It’s called Halloween Rescue Squad, a service that promises to deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour if you think you might run out.

That’s right, M&M’s will come to the rescue if you’re low.

M&M’s parent company Mars is teaming up with the delivery service Gopuff to facilitate the one-day operation on Oct. 31.

Starting at 3 p.m. Eastern, you can hit up the Halloween Rescue Squad website for candy reinforcements if you’re running low.

A backup supply of candy should be there within an hour, while supplies last.

Important note: You must live in a Gopuff delivery area — more than 500 cities across the U.S. and counting — to be eligible for the offer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
Crash
Crash reported in Whitley County
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
Kelsey E. Friend, Jr.
Funeral arrangements announced for retired district judge
KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73

Latest News

FILE - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are...
Microsoft closes $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after clearing UK hurdle
A Wayne County man has been brought into custody following a police chase.
Wayne County man arrested following police chase
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
LeVar Burton arrives at the premiere of "Blindspotting," Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at NeueHouse...
LeVar Burton will host National Book Awards ceremony, replacing Drew Barrymore
A helicopter flies near a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket as she sits on Launch Pad 39A at the...
NASA sends spacecraft on a 6-year journey to explore a rare asteroid made of metal