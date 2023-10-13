KSP investigating deadly crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Whitley County.

At approximately 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the London Post responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on KY-92 approximately one mile west of Williamsburg.

The initial investigation indicated a 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by a minor, was heading east on KY-92 West when the vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Kia Sorento head-on.

The Kia was driven by Tyler R. Hardison, 31, of Louisville.

Marlainna D. Terry, 41, of Stearns, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. She was in the front seat passenger in the Kia.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and a juvenile passenger in the car were taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center by Whitley County EMS. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Hardison and three minors, one was a passenger in the Ford Fusion and two were passengers in the Kia Sorento, were transported by Air Evac to the University of Tennessee with non-life threatening injuries. Another minor, who was riding in the Ford Fusion, was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in critical condition but is stable.

Troopers said toxicology was performed on both drivers. The results are pending.

