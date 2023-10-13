Knox County man facing charges following chase

A Knox County man is behind bars after he led police on a chase.
A Knox County man is behind bars after he led police on a chase.(Web: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Corbin Police Department arrested a man after he led them on a chase on Friday.

An officer attempted to stop a man that was driving a vehicle recklessly. At one point, the driver turned off all of the vehicle’s lights and continued going down the road at a high rate of speed. When the officer initiated his lights/sirens, the vehicle then fled into the southern part of Laurel County.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the vehicle that was abandoned by the suspect. A joint investigation was then initiated resulting in the felony arrest of the reported driver.

Brandon Smith, 37, of Gray, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances, fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), operating on a DUI suspended license, and multiple other traffic charges.

An outstanding warrant was also served to Smith. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

