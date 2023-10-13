KAM hosts EKY briefing to improve the manufacturing industry

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, dozens of community leaders gathered to participate in the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers’ Eastern Kentucky briefing.

Something that was mentioned a lot during the meeting was expanding the workforce and finding ways to improve advocacy for those in the workforce.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, or SPEDA, President and CEO Chris Girdler said there are many things that need to change.

“Workforce is the number one issue we’re seeing, but in addition to that, today we talked about housing issues, we talked about childcare issues and all of those things that really make up that overall viewpoint of the quality of life and really what economic development is,” he said.

KAM President and CEO Frank Jemley said it’s important to hear from those that he helps represent.

“Going the extra mile to get out and around the state, that’s our obligation. We’re devoted to the state and this is something that we should do and we’re gonna continue to do it,” he explained.

He said some folks want to better the overall quality of the workforce.

“They want to create opportunities for better jobs, more jobs for the citizens, for the communities where they’re located,” he added.

Girdler said this event was insightful for him as a leader in the community.

“For bringing this group of manufacturers together, bringing a group of educators and community leaders and talking about what are the needs of our manufacturing base, what desires do they have, what troubles do they see on the horizon,” he said.

Jemley added that they will add all of the topics discussed into their reports.

“I’m walking away very encouraged. Not only what we heard from the company executives, but also what we heard from our office elders today,” he explained. “We’ll take that and we’ll fold that into our policy proposals to state government and to our congressional delegation. We’ll fold it into some of the services that we provide to our member companies.”

For more information on KAM and future events, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.