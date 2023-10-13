Harlan County School District needs substitute teachers

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County School District administrators recently gathered for a special board meeting.

The main concern leading to discussions was a decrease in available substitute teachers.

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said the school system used to have a six-page list of potential substitutes, but that list has now decreased to two pages.

”We operate nine schools. We typically will utilize anywhere from 30 to 35 substitute teachers a day in all of our schools combined, whether that’s for special education or regular education, and our pool had dropped well below 50,” said Brent Roark.

As a result, the school district is increasing pay for substitute teachers.

“So, we increased the pay for anyone that has a degree up to $150, and for those folks with 64 hours, up to a B.S. (Bachelor of Science), B.A. (Bachelor of Arts), we would increase that to $110 just to try to make the position more lucrative,” said Brent Roark.

Roark also said the school district’s elementary schools are having a harder time finding substitute teachers because they are on the outskirts of the county.

