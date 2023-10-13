Harlan County community gathers to pray for Israel

Harlan Mission Outreach hosted a prayer for those in Israel.
Harlan Mission Outreach hosted a prayer for those in Israel.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Mission Outreach showed its support to Israel by hosting a prayer vigil at the Village Mall in Harlan County.

The prayer included readings of scripture, worship songs and prayer requests from those with ties to Israel.

The pastor of Harlan Mission Outreach, Sean Daniels, said someone from the community reached out to him about hosting this prayer, and he knew he needed to make it happen.

”Well, cause God hears all prayers, and whether we’re in America or we’re in Israel or somewhere else, it’s the same God, and he hears our prayers no matter where we’re at,” said Daniels.

People were able to find fellowship, either in person or over the radio on 104.4 FM.

One person who attended and received fellowship was Hadassah Weiner. She said, after celebrating Shemini Atzeret & Simchat Torah in Lexington over the weekend, she felt heartbroken to find out news of the war.

Weiner said she needed to feel a sense of community in Harlan County because she could not stay in Lexington with people who share her Jewish faith.

“I think that God is going to be on our side. He’s always on our side, and He’s going to prevail. It doesn’t matter what happens, it doesn’t matter the pain that we have to go through, but it’s His war and God will make Israel a peaceful land and a land of love, of Godliness,” said Weiner.

Megan Mosley-Fugate sang at the prayer and said, from a young age, she has felt a connection to the Jewish people.

“Pray for Israel, pray for the Jewish people, both in the United States, in Israel, and all across the world. They all need it right now,” said Mosley-Fugate.

