Good Question: Why do I still get political calls when I’m on the Do Not Call Registry?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, one viewer asks, “I signed up for the Do Not Call Registry, but I’m still getting political calls. Why is this?”

Well, that registry is meant to keep businesses from making unwanted sales calls. But there are limits to it.

First, they can’t stop scammers from calling you. You can report those calls to the FTC on their website.

Second, there are some calls that are not covered by the list, those include political calls, charitable calls, debt collectors, informational calls, and surveys.

However, these calls cannot include a sales pitch.

There’s more info on all of this at donotcall.gov.

