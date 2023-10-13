Funeral arrangements announced for retired district judge

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A retired Pike County district judge and former state representative, Kelsey E. Friend, Jr., died at Pikeville Medical Center on October 11.

He was 77 years old.

Friend’s visitation is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.

A church service will start at 7 p.m. with Greg White officiating.

Friend’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Jared Arnett officiating.

Friend was a founding member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church and also served as chairman of the Elder board for the church.

You can read Friend’s obituary here.

