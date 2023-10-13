Funeral arrangements announced for retired district judge

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Rory Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A retired Pike County district judge and former state representative, Kelsey E. Friend, Jr., died at Pikeville Medical Center on October 11.

He was 77 years old.

Friend’s visitation is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.

A church service will start at 7 p.m. with Greg White officiating.

Friend’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Jared Arnett officiating.

Friend was a founding member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church and also served as chairman of the Elder board for the church.

You can read Friend’s obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

Harlan Mission Outreach hosted a prayer for those in Israel.
Harlan County community gathers to pray for Israel
Crash
Crash reported in Whitley County
Traffic Crash
Portion of I-75 reopened following crash
HCTC SIGN
HCTC awarded $2.25M grant