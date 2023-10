WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Coroner is reportedly responding to a crash on Highway 92 West.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials told our sister station, WKYT, two cars collided near Grace Christian Fellowship Church.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.