Construction set to start for portion of U.S. 25E, delays possible

Road work
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers in Bell County about upcoming construction.

Officials said a portion of U.S. 25E, near mile point 2.4, will have lane closings because of the corrective work operations.

The closings will start on Monday, October 16, and last until Monday, October 30.

Closings will start at 7 a.m. each day and end at 7 p.m.

Officials asked drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays and drive safely in the area.

