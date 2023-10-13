Auto industry, local economy brace for ripple effect after Kentucky Truck Plant strike

(Lowell Rose)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Striking Ford autoworkers lined up Friday at Broadbent Arena to sign up for strike benefits, as national UAW President Shawn Fain spoke to thousands online.

”Taking out Kentucky Truck sent a very clear message not only to Ford but to GM and Stellaris as well,” Fain said to thousands via Facebook Live. “Don’t you dare slow walk us or lowball us.”

Fain also described what led up to the decision to expand the strike to Louisville.

”They try to give us the same deal that we rejected two weeks ago. Not a dollar more,” Fain said. “So, at that point I just said, if that’s all you have for us, our members’ lives and my handshake are worth more than that. You just cost yourself, Kentucky Truck Plant.”

The strategy is far-reaching and the impact is not limited to Louisville.

”This factory specifically is very significant,” Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody said, “Because it touches many other manufacturing entities within the street. Downstream and upstream.”

By any standard in the auto industry, the Kentucky Truck Plant is a behemoth. In a letter calling the strike “grossly irresponsible,” Ford describes the plant as one of the largest of its kind in the world with 9,000 direct employees, generating $25 billion a year in revenue.

The letter included an ominous warning that the strike in Louisville could affect other Ford operations and suppliers, totaling 100 thousand workers.

The lines at Broadbent Area indicated the immediate impact is already hitting home, raising concerns about the regional economy.

”This is a meaningful impact in the lives of those who work at Ford and certainly there are ripple effects as well on this economy here locally,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “So, I’m hoping, really hoping, this can get resolved very quickly.”

