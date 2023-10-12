WYMT Week 8 Player of the Week: Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a shut-out victory over Pike Central on Thursday Night Lights, Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne is the week eight Player of the Week.

The veteran quarterback scored four touchdowns and passed for 295 yards, but credits Shelby Valley’s second highest scoring output of the season to his coaches and teammates.

“We had a good game plan coming in and our [offensive] line stepped up and gave me time,” Osborne said. “Really my job was easy. I just had to get it out to my receivers.”

Besides his talent, Shelby Valley football head coach Anthony Hampton says Osborne’s best attribute is the experience he brings as a four-year starter.

“Russ has been playing and starting for us since he was a freshman,” Hampton said. “I think a lot of coaches I talk to here in the mountains make the same comment. It feels like he’s been here for 10 years. He came in as a very talented and very knowledgeable freshman with an accurate arm. Over the years, he’s developed his body. So, his arm strength has developed, his running ability has developed, and his power.”

Well past the halfway point of his senior season, Osborne hopes for the best as he heads toward the end of the road.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Osborne said. I’ve been doing this since my senior year and it sucks to see it come to an end, but I love playing in front of this community and I know all those guys out here love playing for them. We’re just trying to take everything one game at a time and see how far we can stretch this thing out.”

Osborne and the Wildcats will play their last home game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. against the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

