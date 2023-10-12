WYMT Week 8 Team of the Week: Perry Central Boys Soccer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Central Commodores won their fourth straight region championship Tuesday night after beating Hazard 2-0.

Last week, the Commodores also beat the Bulldogs to claim their third straight district title, earning them this week WYMT team of the week honors.

Tyson Nease led Perry County in goals scored this season with 42.

“(I) came into this year wanting to be at the top of the scoring list,” said Nease. “(We) had big expectations (for) this year.”

Senior Aiden Fugate took it upon himself to be a leader for the Commodores this season, which was evident in his stats, being the team’s second-leading scorer with 31, and team leader in assists with 25.

“It’s a big responsibility but I try not to think about it too much,” said Fugate. “I’m more focused on just winning and if winning means passing it to the other teammates, just crossing it in, assists, defending, I’ll do whatever it takes really.”

One big reason for the team’s success is the chemistry. Something that Junior Beau Bakun said helps with their play on the field.

“Yeah you know we bond, we just love each other, just try to take that onto the field and just play as a team to do our best.”

First year Perry County head coach Tyler Holland was a region championship himself with the Commodores, making the run this season that much more meaningful.

“It means a lot to me,” said Holland. “I was a part of the team for four years. We won three district titles and two region titles which was really big at the time and just seeing how these guys have carried on that legacy that my team started when I was in High school, how they’ve played these last ten years, it’s been great to see.”

Perry Central will compete in the first round of the State tournament on Monday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

Russ Osborne throwing a touchdown pass
WYMT Week 8 Player of the Week: Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne
wymt
Top 5 plays from week 8 of high school football
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, Oct. 7
Pineville (1-7) welcomed Middlesboro (6-2) to Samuels field for an inter-county week eight...
Yellowjackets sting the Mountain Lions in big win