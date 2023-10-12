WYMT Week 8 Team of the Week: Perry Central Boys Soccer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Central Commodores won their fourth straight region championship Tuesday night after beating Hazard 2-0.

Last week, the Commodores also beat the Bulldogs to claim their third straight district title, earning them this week WYMT team of the week honors.

Tyson Nease led Perry County in goals scored this season with 42.

“(I) came into this year wanting to be at the top of the scoring list,” said Nease. “(We) had big expectations (for) this year.”

Senior Aiden Fugate took it upon himself to be a leader for the Commodores this season, which was evident in his stats, being the team’s second-leading scorer with 31, and team leader in assists with 25.

“It’s a big responsibility but I try not to think about it too much,” said Fugate. “I’m more focused on just winning and if winning means passing it to the other teammates, just crossing it in, assists, defending, I’ll do whatever it takes really.”

One big reason for the team’s success is the chemistry. Something that Junior Beau Bakun said helps with their play on the field.

“Yeah you know we bond, we just love each other, just try to take that onto the field and just play as a team to do our best.”

First year Perry County head coach Tyler Holland was a region championship himself with the Commodores, making the run this season that much more meaningful.

“It means a lot to me,” said Holland. “I was a part of the team for four years. We won three district titles and two region titles which was really big at the time and just seeing how these guys have carried on that legacy that my team started when I was in High school, how they’ve played these last ten years, it’s been great to see.”

Perry Central will compete in the first round of the State tournament on Monday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.