‘We have to prepare for everything’: Southern Ky. police train for active shooter situation

By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky high school was closed for Fall Break on Thursday, but the hallways were far from empty.

Dozens of police officers in Laurel County gathered at North Laurel High School and trained for an active shooter situation.

“You are always thinking, you hope it doesn’t happen at your school, but you want to prepare as if it will, " Mike Black, with North Laurel High School, explained.

Officers were able to learn different techniques and tactics for the unthinkable. The training also ensured everyone could communicate with radios and determined the best entry point at the school.

“Keeping the kids and staff safe is our number one priority. We have to prepare for everything,” said Dan Smoot, the Laurel County Schools Chief of Police.

The Laurel County School District has its own police force. It is called the Laurel County Schools Police Department.

“I think it offers a message of comfort and safety,” Black said.

The department has a police chief and 18 officers to patrol the different schools in the district.

“Well, obviously it is chaos, but what we are trying to do is organize chaos. Get all the agencies on the same page with the same goal,” Smoot added.

School leaders said teachers also go through state-required active shooter training at the beginning of the school year.

