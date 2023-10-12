UK students organize prayer vigil for victims in Israel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a show of support, and a gathering in prayer, as dozens of people across Lexington and across faiths gathered for a vigil Wednesday night.

“It often can feel when praying for my brothers and sisters so far away, that I’m praying alone,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with the Kentucky Jewish Council.

But Rabbi Litvin said it wasn’t long before Jewish students at UK came to the Kentucky Jewish Council, asking if there was something they could do. They said they wanted to pray for the families of the at least 1200 civilians killed in Israel over the last several days.

“This has been absolutely incredible. This is exactly what I personally needed. In a selfish moment, this is what I needed tonight. I know many of the students I spoke to and the community members I spoke to said the same exact thing. We really needed tonight.”

The students at UK’s Christian Student Fellowship opened the doors of their place of worship to pray with students in the Jewish community. Students like Camille Luttrell, with friends overseas, and others heading that way now.

“A friend just got engaged, and her fiancé is having to leave her to go overseas, from the reserve to fight,” said Luttrell.

So they lit candles, they prayed, and they hugged, they said whether they were apart of the Jewish community or not.

“Hope that through the prayer, we will obtain peace and comfort to those who have lost loved ones, who are suffering and who are in danger,” said Fran Anderson, who joined the prayer vigil.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.