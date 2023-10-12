Two Cats earn Midseason All-American honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky running back Ray Davis and interior defensive lineman Deone Walker were named to the Pro Football Focus Midseason All-American Team.

Davis was listed on the third team, while Walker was an honorable mention.

Ray Davis has had a great start to the 2023 season, racking up 653 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns.

His standout performance came when he put Kentucky on his back versus Florida, rushing for 280 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Deone Walker has been a force on defense, compiling five solo tackles and two and a half sacks.

Walker’s pass rushing grade of 84.3 is the best of any interior defensive lineman in the SEC.

The two have helped UK to a 5-1 start, and a No. 24 ranking ahead of their next matchup versus Missouri.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.