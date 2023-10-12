Tracking a weekend cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast features plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on Thursday and Friday, but we are tracking rain chances and below-average temperatures to return by this weekend.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Calm weather will continue across the region tonight. We stay dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows are not as chilly thanks to a recent warm front. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s.

If you like the warm weather, you will love Friday’s forecast. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under plenty of sunshine. We should be in the lower-70s, so we are above average once again.

Into Friday night, we are tracking our next cold front. Clouds will increase across the mountains, but we should be in good shape for outdoor festivals and high school football games. Lows dip into the lower-60s. Spotty showers will be possible, especially late.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking soggy and cooler weather for the weekend.

A cold front will sweep across the region on Saturday, so scattered showers are possible. Temperatures will also be cooler. We top out in the upper-60s under a partly sunny sky.

A partial solar eclipse will also take place on Saturday. In our region, it will peak at 1:09 p.m., and 54% of the Sun will be covered. However, we are tracking plenty of clouds, so viewing is not looking great. If we see some breaks in the clouds, you may be able to spot it. Remember, do not look directly at the Sun. You will need special solar eclipse glasses.

Low temperatures fall into the lower-50s by Saturday night as spotty showers linger.

Sunday is looking gloomy, chilly and soggy at times. Spotty showers will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all day, but you may need the umbrella at times. Highs top out in the mid-50s, and lows dip into the mid-40s.

We are also tracking some breezy conditions this weekend. We could see winds up to 15-20 mph at times.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not change much for the upcoming work week. We are tracking isolated showers and below-average temperatures.

Spotty showers look possible on Monday as an upper-level low lingers. We also stay partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs remain in the mid-50s, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

Another chilly day is on the way on Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the mid-50s for highs, while lows fall into the mid-40s. A stray shower is possible as we stay partly to mostly cloudy.

We are monitoring some improvements by Wednesday. We are looking dry and slightly warmer. Highs top out in the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.